Cassie Poses For “Esquire” Magazine’s June/July 2013 Issue

Cassie heats up the pages of Esquire magazine’s June/July 2013 issue. She shows some skin, posing in a revealing black and gold number; finishing her look with a pair of black stilettos.

While shooting for the spread, the Connecticut native dished on her name, “It’s not like I’m Madonna, I’ve been Cassie my whole life.” But why no last name? “People would meet me and say, ‘What’s your stage name?’ ‘Well, Cassie,'” she said.

Catch more pics below..

She also shared a few laughs with the magazine, which you can check out in the clip below: