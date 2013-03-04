Cassie Hosts Baby Shower For Lola Monroe

Over the weekend, rapper Lola Monroe enjoyed a baby shower in the Hollywood Hills, thrown by Cassie. Back in December, the mommy-to-be and her boyfriend King Los shared the news that they’re expecting. He joined in on the celebration (seen above), along with Teairra Mari,Toccara Jones, and rapper Hazel-E.



Lola rock’d a long sheer white dress, and was snapped with Hazel-E, eyelash expert Ja’Maal Buster, Teairra Mari, and Toccara.



She also posed along with Cassie. The two recently collaborated on “All Gold, All Girls,” from Cassie’s Rock-A-Bye Baby mixtape.



Lola was front and center for a couple of snapshots. She tweeted her appreciation to Cassie, writing – “Thaank u @CassieSuper 4 being so special n throwing me such a beautiful baby shower!!ur such a great friend # Rare # Genuine Love u so much! ❤”