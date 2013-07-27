Cassie Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Miami

Posted on

Cassie flaunted her figure while hitting the beach in Miami with her friend Kerry Morgan on Friday. The 26-year-old beauty showed off her curves, rockin’ a flirty string bikini, as she enjoyed the water and soaked up the sun.

Cassie made her way back on the music scene; dropping her RockaByeBaby mixtape back in April.

The ladies got a little touchy-feely while posing for pics in the sand, in between their dips in the ocean.

Also, the “Paradise” singer recently returned to her modeling roots as the face of Forever 21’s “Forever LA” campaign.

Photos: FameFlynet/MAVRIXONLINE/Instagram

2 thoughts on “Cassie Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Miami

