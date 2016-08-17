Brandy Sings Etta James’ ‘At Last’ At Ray J & Princess Love’s Wedding Reception

Ray J, his new wife, Princess Love, and the guests at their wedding reception were treated to the sounds of Brandy‘s beautiful vocals filling the room, during the couple’s first dance.

As the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars took to the dance floor, the singer and actor wowed with her rendition of Etta James‘ “At Last.”

The couple tied the knot at the Vibiana in Los Angeles Friday evening, and it’s been reported that viewers will get a glimpse of Ray and Princess’ ceremony during the new season of L&HH which premiered on Monday.

Tune in to a clip showcasing Brandy’s performance, via TMZ, below.