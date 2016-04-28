Birdman Selling ‘Put Some Respek On My Name’ T-Shirts

Following his brief appearance on The Breakfast Club last week, where he went off on co-hosts Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Birdman is selling T-shirts printed with his quote “Put Some Respek On My Name.”

Additional lines (like “Y’all finished or y’all done” and “All tree of y’all”) and footage from the interview have been popping up in numerous memes and videos circulating the ‘net, and Anthony Hamilton‘s backing group, The Hamiltones, made a song from the invterview. Birdman has since apologized to the trio.

As for the merchandise, the Cash Money CEO has hoodies and tees stamped with quotables from the interview. Prices range from $30 to $50.

#RESPEK #CASHMONEYRICHGANG #?SUMMER #RG2

A photo posted by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on

 

