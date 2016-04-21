Birdman And Slim Are Working On A Cash Money Biopic

Cash Money Records co-owners, Birdman and Slim, are working on a script for a Cash Money biopic – reports XXL. The duo were guest speakers at Brooklyn Law School on Tuesday, where they made the announcement.

“Can I tell you something my brother told me?” Birdman asked the moderator. “He said everything we’ve ever did – and I got 20 plus years selling records – nothing we ever did is worth more than that script. I’m excited about the script. That’s something I really want to do.”

He continued: “[Look at the] Straight Outta Compton [movie]. I think that Dr. Dre and Ice Cube are geniuses for what they have done and accomplished. For them to do that [movie] and to make it trend-setting, they opened doors for us, and I think that what we have is way more special because we’re in modern times.”

When Slim was asked if he was thinking of writing a book, and then turning it into a screenplay, he says he’s not sure, but reveals he has been working on a script. “This is gold. There’s a lot of things that people don’t know that we went through, things that happened behind the scenes of the company, things that happened before we were with Universal. So we got a lot of stories, but the way I’m putting it together is gonna be great.”

Take a listen to the audio below..

Photo: Billboard