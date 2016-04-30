Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ On Track For No. 1 Debut On Billboard 200 With Over 500,000 Copies Sold

Beyoncé’s much talked about Lemonade album is on track to take the No. 1 spot on the next Billboard 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard:

Industry forecasters now suggest the set could debut at No. 1 on the May 14-dated list with more than 500,000 copies sold and more than 700,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 28. (On April 27, sources said Lemonade was on track to sell possibly 450,000, with its equivalent unit total at 550,000 or more.)

Lemonade, which made its debut as Queen Bey’s same-named film premiered on HBO on Saturday (Apr. 23), was initially available exclusively through Tidal. By Monday, however, it went on sale through other digital retailers – with Tidal remaining as the only service with streaming rights to the set. A physical version of the album is slated for release on May 6.

Bey’s previous No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart include her self-titled album in 2013, 4 (2011), I Am…Sasha Fierce (2008), B’Day (2006) and Dangerously In Love (2003).

She kicked off her Formation world tour this past Wednesday, with a sold-out show in Miami – and it has been announced that the stop scheduled for Nashville, Tennessee on May 5th is being postponed.

“Following Wednesday’s sold out opening night Formation World Tour concert in Miami, promoters Live Nation announced that the Nashville concert previously scheduled for Thursday, May 5th will be rescheduled,” a rep for Live Nation tells Us Weekly in a statement. “Details about the rescheduled date will be announced shortly and Nashville tickets holders are advised to retain their tickets which will be honored at the rescheduled event. … Live Nation apologizes for any inconvenience.”

Although no official explanation has been given for the show’s reschedule, there’s news that it’s reportedly due to stadium construction.

Photos: Beyoncé.com