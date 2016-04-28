Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ World Tour Kicks Off In Miami [Photos + Video]

On the heels of the release of her new Lemonade album, Beyoncé slayed the stage at Marlins Park in Miami last night, with the launch of her Formation world tour.

Following an opening with appearances from from DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Future, and Rick Ross, Bey came out with a group of dancers, rockin’ black sequined leotards and wide-brimmed hats. “If you came to slay tonight, say ‘I slay,’ she instructed the audience. “If you slay everyday, say ‘I slay.’ If you came to have a good time, say ‘I slay,'” and then got into “Formation.”

A couple of other outfits for the evening included a red leotard with matching red over-the-knee boots, and a white lace ensemble paired with gray over-the-knee boots.





She took time to pay tribute to Prince, playing “Purple Rain” as everyone held up their lighted phones in the crowd. Bey also dedicated “Halo” to her family as she closed out the show. “I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband, I love you so much. Blue Blue, I love you so much. Prince, thank you for your beautiful music.”

On her website, the “Formation” star shared photos from the show, and also posted a cute pic of her and Blue Ivy snuggling on the stage steps. Jay Z was there to watch the sold-out show, as well as Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams.

Bey’s next stop is Tampa Florida on Friday, Apr. 29th.

See footage from night one below, where you’ll also find Bey dancing to O.T. Genasis‘ “Cut It.”

A video posted by Jerome Pen (@jeromepen) on Apr 27, 2016 at 10:56pm PDT

A video posted by Jerome Pen (@jeromepen) on Apr 27, 2016 at 10:59pm PDT

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Apr 27, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Photos: Beyonce.com/ Video: JeromePen/BeyLite – Instagram/ YouTube