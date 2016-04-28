Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ World Tour Kicks Off In Miami [Photos + Video]

Posted on by

beyonce-kicks-off-formation-world-tour-05-christal_rock

On the heels of the release of her new Lemonade album, Beyoncé slayed the stage at Marlins Park in Miami last night, with the launch of her Formation world tour.

Following an opening with appearances from from DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Future, and Rick Ross, Bey came out with a group of dancers, rockin’ black sequined leotards and wide-brimmed hats. “If you came to slay tonight, say ‘I slay,’ she instructed the audience. “If you slay everyday, say ‘I slay.’ If you came to have a good time, say ‘I slay,'” and then got into “Formation.”

A couple of other outfits for the evening included a red leotard with matching red over-the-knee boots, and a white lace ensemble paired with gray over-the-knee boots.

beyonce-kicks-off-formation-world-tour-06-christal_rock
beyonce-kicks-off-formation-world-tour-in-miami-christal_rock

She took time to pay tribute to Prince, playing “Purple Rain” as everyone held up their lighted phones in the crowd. Bey also dedicated “Halo” to her family as she closed out the show. “I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband, I love you so much. Blue Blue, I love you so much. Prince, thank you for your beautiful music.”

On her website, the “Formation” star shared photos from the show, and also posted a cute pic of her and Blue Ivy snuggling on the stage steps. Jay Z was there to watch the sold-out show, as well as Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams.

Bey’s next stop is Tampa Florida on Friday, Apr. 29th.

beyonce-kicks-off-formation-world-tour-02-christal_rock

See footage from night one below, where you’ll also find Bey dancing to O.T. Genasis‘ “Cut It.”

A video posted by Jerome Pen (@jeromepen) on

A video posted by Jerome Pen (@jeromepen) on

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Photos: Beyonce.com/   Video: JeromePen/BeyLite – Instagram/ YouTube

You May Also Like

Beyoncé Brings Out Jay Z, Serena Williams & Kendrick Lamar At ‘Formation World Tour’...
Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Shawty Lo At Her ‘Formation World Tour’ Concert In Atlanta
Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour Raked In Over $250 Million, Sold Over 2 Million Tickets
Miguel Covers Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy In Love’ For ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

One thought on “Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ World Tour Kicks Off In Miami [Photos + Video]

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *