Beyonce Takes New Bob To The V Festival Stage + Shoots Music Video With Jay-Z In Miami

Beyoncé hit the stage with her new blonde bob on Saturday, the opening day of V Festival in Chelmsford, Essex. Although the superstar is used to rockin’ her long tresses during her shows, she was gorgeous with her new look.

Enduring  light rain to during her 90-minute set, Bey performed songs like “Run the World (Girls),” “Love On Top,” “Diva,” and “Halo” – all the while making a few costume changes. You can catch more pics from the V Festival stage inside.

Bey joined her hubby Jay-Z in Miami days ago, where he closed out his “Legends of the Summer” tour with Justin Timberlake.

While in town, the couple was spotted filming a new music video. Shortly after debuting her new haircut, Bey’s hairstylist, Kim Kimble, shared that Bey was gearing up for a new video shoot, but we’re not sure if this is the one she was referring to.

No details were disclosed on what song the video is for, but it could possibly be for their hot collaboration from Jay’s MCHG album, “Part ll (On The Run).” They rented a beachfront mansion on Golden Beach, and several residents came out to watch it all go down. They [residents] were told if they didn’t film or take pictures during the shoot, Bey and Jay would come out to take pictures with them afterward – which they did.

Beyoncé gets a little break in, before her scheduled appearance at Budweiser’s “Made In America” festival – set to return to Philly Labor Day weekend.

