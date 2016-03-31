Beyoncé Slays The Cover Of ‘ELLE’ Magazine + Debuts New Ivy Park Clothing Line

Before kicking off her Formation World Tour in Miami, in just a few weeks, Beyoncé took a moment to slay the cover of ELLE magazine, as well as a photoshoot for her new activewear brand for women, Ivy Park.

As she fronts the glossy, Bey rocks golden curls with a cotton sweatshirt and elastane-blend bodysuit – both from Ivy Park. A sneak peek of the cover story, and photos are coming on Monday, and the issue hits newsstands on April 6th.



(Update: Second Cover)



According to USA Today, the Ivy Park collection consists of modified sportswear — including crop tops, drop arm tees, sweatshirts, technical jackets and leggings — and is a joint venture with Sir Philip Green of the Arcadia Group, the UK-based company behind Topshop.

In a video previewing the activewear, which Bey narrates, we see Houston’s Parkwood Park – which looks to have been inspiration for the line, along with her daughter Blue Ivy, who makes an adorable cameo – footage of Bey and her sis Solange as little girls, and the “Formation” star working out in the clothing.

“I would wake up in the morning and my dad would come knocking on my door and tell me it’s time to go running,” she says at the beginning of the video. “I remember I wanted to stop, but I would push myself to keep going.” She also launched an interactive site, for an additional look at the collection.

The Ivy Park line will be available worldwide, online and in-store on April 14, 2016 at Top Shop, Nordstrom and Zalando as well as Selfridges, ​JD Sports and Net-a-porter.