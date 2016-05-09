Beyoncé Rocks Houston With ‘Formation’ World Tour – Jay Z, DJ Khaled, Paul Wall, Mathew Knowles & Jas Prince Attend

Beyoncé had the NRG Stadium LIT, as she returned to her hometown of Houston on Saturday, for her sold-out Formation world tour stop.

Queen Bey switched up her look; adding a few new costumes for the H-Town show – and in addition to rockin’ her lineup of hits (including “Diva”), she and her dancers did a routine to “Cut It” and ‘Still Tippin.’

Slim Thug and Paul Wall were spotted in a couple of photos with Jay Z and DJ Khaled ahead of the show, and Thugga and the Po Up Poet also hit the stage to get the crowd turnt with Khaled.

Jas Prince also came out for the evening. He shared a video of him and his mom singing “Purple Rain” during Bey’s Prince tribute.

Catch more pics, and clips from Beyoncé’s H-Town takeover below..

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 8, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

A video posted by Slim Thug (@hogglife101) on May 8, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

The Queen ?????? A video posted by Slim Thug (@hogglife101) on May 7, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

A video posted by Slim Thug (@hogglife101) on May 8, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Houston Thank u for all the luv! FAN LUV the energy in the stadium was amazing!! #Formationtour?? #Houston salute @hogglife101 @paulwallbaby for touching that ICONIC stage wit me … Bless up #WeTheBestFilms @IvanBerrios1021 ? A video posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on May 8, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

I love u momma! A video posted by Jas Prince (@jas.prince) on May 8, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

Photos: Slim Thug/BeyLite – Instagram/ Beyoncé Legion – Twitter