Beyoncé Poses For Photo With Dad Mathew Knowles After Houston Concert + He’s Snapped With Solange & Juelz

beyonce-and-dad-mathew-knowles-christal_rock

Beyoncé‘s dad, Mathew Knowles, was spotted near the stage when her Formation world tour stopped in her hometown on Houston, Texas earlier this month.

Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles, has now shared a couple of photos, showing proud dad (and granddad) moments – where Mathew poses with both his daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, as well as his grandson, Juelz.

“Houston Concert proud dad!!!!” Ms. Tina captioned the snap of Bey and her dad after the show. She followed that pic with the below snap of Solange, Mathew and Juelz.

“As a father I am extremely proud of Beyoncé,” Mathew said in an interview with E! News, following Bey’s Lemonade release. “I mean, Beyoncé just keeps pushing the envelope, pushing the envelope and setting an example of the whole industry.”

Beyoncé reportedly has had a rocky relationship with her father, but it looks like any issues that may have been there have been smoothed over.

solange-and-dad-mathew-knowles-christal_rock

Photo: Tina Lawson – Instagram

