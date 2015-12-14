Beyoncé May Be Sharing The Big Screen With Bradley Cooper In ‘A Star Is Born’ Remake

Beyoncé may be starring alongside American Sniper star, Bradley Cooper, as he also makes his feature directorial debut in the remake of A Star Is Born – Deadline reports.

The “XO” singer was previously slated for the part, but announced that due to her and Clint Eastwood‘s (who was to helm the film at time) conflicting schedules, it just was not possible.

“Beyoncé is a go,” a source told Page Six of Cooper’s remake. The source added that Cooper is still seeking the rest of the cast. “He’s out to find the rest of the cast, but he may take another acting role [in the meantime]. He’s furiously making everything he can.” Additionally, Bey has reportedly been taking acting lessons and looking for “an iconic dramatic role.”

E! News was able to catch up with Cooper at the premiere of his new David O. Russell-directed dramedy Joy. He commented on the news, saying: “Just a rumor. But with that said, I would be honor obviously with to work with her in any capacity.”

We’ll stay tuned for more details. Definitely looking for to seeing Queen Bey back on the big screen.

Photo: Vulture