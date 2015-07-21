Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are amongst the nominees for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift snagged nine nominations, Ed Sheeran, six – Beyoncé, five – Kendrick Lamar, four – and Nicki Minaj also nabbed three.

Beyoncé’s “7/11” visuals will compete for Video of the Year with Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” clip (featuring Kendrick), Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” (featuring Bruno Mars).

This year’s Artist to Watch category includes Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen,” Vance Joy’s “Riptide,” George Ezra’s “Budapest,” James Bay’s “Hold Back the River” and FKA Twigs’ “Pendulum.”

Miley Cyrus will host the 2015 MTV VMAs; taking place Sunday, August 30th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See the full nominees list below..

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

Best Male Video

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

The Weeknd — “Earned It”

Nick Jonas — “Chains”

Best Female Video

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Taylor Swift — “Blank Space”

Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda”

Sia — “Elastic Heart”

Ellie Goulding — “Love Me Like You Do”

Best Hip Hop Video

Fetty Wap — “Trap Queen”

Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda”

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth — “See You Again”

Big Sean ft. E-40 — “IDFWU”

Best Pop Video

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift — “Blank Space”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Maroon 5 — “Sugar”

Best Rock Video

Hozier — “Take Me To Church”

Fall Out Boy — “Uma Thurman”

Florence + the Machine — “Ship To Wreck”

Walk the Moon — “Shut Up and Dance”

Arctic Monkeys — “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

Artist to Watch presented by Taco Bell

Fetty Wap — “Trap Queen”

Vance Joy — “Riptide”

George Ezra — “Budapest”

James Bay — “Hold Back The River”

FKA Twigs — “Pendulum”

Best Collaboration

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth — “See You Again”

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd — “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj — “Bang Bang”

Video With a Social Message

Jennifer Hudson — “I Still Love You”

Colbie Caillat — “Try”

Big Sean ft. Kanye West and John Legend — “One Man Can Change the World”

Rihanna — “American Oxygen”

Wale — “The White Shoes”

Professional Categories

Best Art Direction

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” (Charles Infante)

Snoop Dogg — “So Many Pros” (Jason Fijal)

Jack White — “Would You Fight For My Love” (Jeff Peterson)

The Chemical Brothers — “Go” (Michel Gondry)

Skrillex & Diplo — “Where Are U Now” with Justin Bieber (Brewer)

Best Choreography

Beyoncé — “7/11” (Beyoncé, Chris Grant, Additional choreography: Gabriel Valenciano)

OK Go — “I Won’t Let You Down” (OK Go, air:man and Mori Harano)

Chet Faker — “Gold” (Ryan Heffington)

Ed Sheeran — “Don’t” (Nappy Tabs)

Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Never Catch Me” (Keone and Mari Madrid)

Best Cinematography

Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Never Catch Me” (Larkin Sieple)

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud” (Daniel Pearl)

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” (Christopher Probst)

FKA Twigs — “Two Weeks” (Justin Brown)

Alt-J — “Left Hand Free” (Mike Simpson)

Best Direction

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” (Joseph Kahn)

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk” (Bruno Mars and Cameron Duddy)

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright” (Colin Tilley & The Little Homies)

Hozier — “Take Me To Church” (Brendan Canty, Conal Thomson)

Childish Gambino — “Sober” (Hiro Murai)

Best Editing

Beyoncé — “7/11” (Beyoncé, Ed Burke, Jonathan Wing)

Ed Sheeran — “Don’t” (Jacquelyn London)

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” (Chancler Haynes at Cosmo Street)

A$AP Rocky — “L$D” (Dexter Navy)

Skrillex & Diplo — “Where Are U Now” with Justin Bieber (Brewer)

Best Visual Effects

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” (Ingenuity Studios)

FKA Twigs — “Two Weeks” (Gloria FX, Tomash Kuzmytskyi, and Max Chyzhevskyy)

Childish Gambino — “Telegraph Ave.” (Gloria FX)

Skrillex & Diplo — “Where Are U Now” with Justin Bieber (Brewer)

Tyler, The Creator — “F****** Young/Death Camp” (Gloria FX)