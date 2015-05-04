Beyoncé & Jay Z, Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill, Diddy & Cassie Attend Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight

As Floyd Mayweather hit the ring with Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, tons of celebs made their way to Las Vegas to take in the fight. Amongst those spotted were couples Beyoncé and Jay Z, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, and Diddy and Cassie.

Nicki shared a few pics to Instagram that showed her and Meek posing it up with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Bey also posted stunning a pic of herself before leaving Sin City that gave a better look at her outfit for the evening.

Diddy and Cassie were snapped as they headed to their seats at the MGM Grand.

Others spied in attendance included Lil Wayne and Christina Milian, Denzel Washington, Paris Hilton, and many more. Also, Jamie Foxx sang the National Anthem before the opening bell.

Meanwhile, Mayweather remains undefeated after defeating Pacquiao after ‘the fight of the century.’ Congrats!

Catch more candids below..

Photos: Beyoncé/Nicki Minaj/Diddy/Christina Milian – Instagram