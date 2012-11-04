Beyonce & Jay-Z Cheer On Brooklyn Nets At Home Opener

Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted courtside, supporting the Brooklyn Nets at their first home game against. The team took on the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Saturday.

Bey rock’d a burgandy and white printed top with matching pants, and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. She was also showing her continued support for President Obama, wearing her ‘Obama’ earrings again. The 31-year-old star being spotted out in the hoops a couple of weeks ago, caused the designer’s sales to soar.

The Nets took the ‘W’ – beating the Toronto Raptors 107-100.

Check out more pics below..