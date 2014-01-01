[Updated] Beyonce & Jay Z Celebrate New Years In Miami With Diddy, Kelly Rowland, Drake, Spike Lee, Michelle Williams, Emily B & More

Beyoncé and Jay Z rang in the new year at Diddy‘s huge bash at the recently sold Versace Mansion in Miami. Set to bring in 2014, Bey stepped out to the event in a sexy Versace ensemble, that she rock’d with a pair of platform heels.

Also coming out to celebrate the evening was Bey’s Destiny’s Child girls Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Spike Lee and his wife Tonya, Drake, Bey’s “Yonce” costars – Chanel Iman, Joan Smalls and Jourdan Dunn, Emily B.. and more. Catch additional pics, and a short clip of Bey dancing to “Yonce” inside.

Bey posed it up with Chanel and Jourdan.. and was also snapped with MannyUK and Tonya Lewis Lee.

Diddy had a cigar in his mouth as he posed with his mom Janice Combs.. and with Drake and French Montana.

Bey’s stylist Ty Hunter posted a few pics.. He caught up with Kelly, The-Dream, and Michelle.



As well as Emily B and Adrienne Bailon.



He was also snapped with models, Joan, Chanel, and Jourdan.



Kelly showed some cleavage in her zipped black dress. She smiled alongside Jourdan.



And she posted this blurry shot to Instagram, writing; “Happy New Years! (Blue vision)

2014 #Authenticity.”



Plus the camera caught Jay and Bey riding out.

Watch the clip of Mrs. Carter dancing to “Yonce” below..

Looks like it was fun times for all.. Happy New Year to everyone, from christalrocK.com!!

Photos: Instagram/BeyonceLite