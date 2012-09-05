Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Blue Ivy Yacht In The South Of France

Jay-Z and Beyonce, along with their little cutie Blue Ivy, celebrated Bey’s 31st birthday yesterday aboard a yacht cruising the Mediterranean Sea in the South of France.
Coming off a busy weekend in Philly for the “Made In America” festival, Jay and Bey opted for a low key vacay. Friends and family flooded Beyonce with birthday wishes yesterday; those closer to her leaving their own personal messages on her website.
Peep more pics below.
They keep Blue occupied.
Beyonce enjoyed the breeze and a glass of wine.
Pingback: Out & About: Rihanna, Beyonce & Jay-Z, Chad Johnson, & More | Christal Rock.com
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well
written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to
read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely return.