Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Blue Ivy Yacht In The South Of France

Jay-Z and Beyonce, along with their little cutie Blue Ivy, celebrated Bey’s 31st birthday yesterday aboard a yacht cruising the Mediterranean Sea in the South of France.

Coming off a busy weekend in Philly for the “Made In America” festival, Jay and Bey opted for a low key vacay. Friends and family flooded Beyonce with birthday wishes yesterday; those closer to her leaving their own personal messages on her website.

Peep more pics below.

They keep Blue occupied.

Beyonce enjoyed the breeze and a glass of wine.

2 thoughts on “Beyonce, Jay-Z, & Blue Ivy Yacht In The South Of France

