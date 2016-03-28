Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Tina Lawson, Monica & More Attend White House Easter Egg Roll

Beyoncé, Jay Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, were among the visitors that joined the first family at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Blue was cute as can be, dressed as a bunny in a white fur and pink rabbit ears. Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson (with her husband Richard Lawson) and nephew Juelz came out to join in on the event – plus, Monica Brown and her sons Rocko and Romelo were there, too.

Sesame Street puppets were brought onto the South Lawn as part of the festivities, and Blue was snapped holding her mom’s hand as she watched them.

Ms. Tina shared a video of First Lady, Michelle Obama, speaking to the crowd, writing: “I will be soo sad to see this First Lady go. She is truly such a gift to our country,” as part of the video’s caption.

I will be soo sad to see this First Lady go. She is truly such a gift to our country . She is always championing a cause for girls and women. She has been a huge contributor to our hopes and aspirations as black women ,and has accomplished it with class and grace without sacrificing her Blackness. I absolutely love this woman❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 28, 2016 at 11:49am PDT



Monica also captured a moment, with her son, Rocko, chatting with Mrs. Obama: “What a dream come true to be ten years old holding conversation with the most awesome First Lady EVER,” wrote Monica.

Catch more photos and video of them attending President Obama’s last Easter Egg Roll below..







Yep!!! You see my dance??Lets get it!! #WhiteHouseEasterEggRoll this is the actual egg roll ….. #MyBoysAndI A video posted by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Mar 28, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

Photos: Ms. Tina Lawson/ Monica Brown/ BeyLite/ MorganCaitlin – Instagram