Beyonce & Jay Z Attend “Annie” Premiere In NYC

Beyoncé and Jay Z hit the Annie premiere at New York’s Ziegfeld Theatre last night (Dec. 7th). The Carters stepped out in gray — Jay kept it fresh in a gray suit, while Bey looked gorge rockin’ a black and white printed coat over her gray dress.

The movie’s stars Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Quvenzhane Wallis, and more were in attendance. Bey and Jay, as well as Jamie, brought along their daughters – Blue Ivy (see pics here) – and Annalise (pictured below).

When the nominations for the 57th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday morning, it was revealed that Bey leads the pack (along with Sam Smith) – receiving six nods – making her the most nominated woman in Grammy history. Congrats!

Annie, produced by Jay, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith lands in theaters Friday, Dec. 19th!

Photos: Instagram