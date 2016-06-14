Beyoncé Helps Raise Over $82,000 For Flint Water Crisis

As Beyoncé brings fans out to her Formation World Tour, the singer has also been doing her part in contributing to the Flint water crisis.

On Monday, Parkwood Entertainment – the entertainment and management company founded by Queen Bey – presented United Way of Genesee County with a check for $82,234.

Director of philanthropy and corporate relations, Ivy McGregor, presented the check at an event at a high school in Detroit, where United Way for Southeastern Michigan has been on hand to support an innovative high school turnaround initiative.

“We were pleased to announce the collective funds raised through our United Way relationship which allowed fans to donate online to the Flint water crisis at the point of purchasing Beyoncé Formation World Tour concert ticket,” said Ms. McGregor.

Parkwood also announced that there will be 14 students selected by high school principals and faculty, who will receive college gifts to help with their educational expenses. Students were also surprised with tickets to Beyoncé’s Detroit show of the Formation World Tour.

In addition to the financial support to the community of Flint, BeyGOOD, the philanthropic platform of Beyoncé, is inspiring fans across the country to get involved in local community events supporting needs surround the areas of education, income and health.

Source: United Way

Photo: Beyoncé.com/ United Way/ Parkwood Entertainment