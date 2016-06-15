Beyoncé Dedicates ‘Halo’ To Orlando Shooting Victims’ Families [Video]

During the Detroit stop of her Formation World Tour on Tuesday, Beyoncé paid her respect to the victims in Sunday’s Orlando nightclub shooting by dedicating herclosing number, “Halo,” to them.

“This next song is about love,” she said; addressing the crowd as she walked through a shallow pool of water. “And I’d like to dedicate it to all of the family members that had family lost who lost their lives in Florida.”

The show was the last in Beyoncé’s North American leg of her tour, and she will get a two week break before launching the European leg on June 28 in Sunderland, England.

Watch the heartfelt tribute below..

Photo: Beyoncé.com