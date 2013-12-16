Beyonce Debuts “Drunk In Love” (Ft. Jay Z) & “XO” Videos; Shatters iTunes Store Record With 828,773 Albums Sold In Three Days

Beyoncé and her hubby Jay Z cozy up at the beach, in her video for her new song “Drunk in Love,” (which features Jay). It has been revealed that the track will be one of the first two singles from the album.. the other being “XO.”

Since its release, Bey’s new self-titled visual album has broken the U.S. iTunes Store’s record for the largest sales week for an album; selling a whopping 828,773 copies in just 3 days. Beyoncé also broke the US first week album sales record with 617,213 sold and shot to No. 1 104 countries.

The new album breaks the previous one-week iTunes record, which was set by Taylor Swift’s album, Red, when it sold 465,000 back in October of 2012.

Beyoncé has solidified its No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard 200 chart this week, giving Bey her fifth consecutive No. 1 — and will also lock in the largest sales week for the star herself, passing her previous high, which was set when her second album, B’Day, sold 541,000 in 2006.

In the black and white visuals, the power couple get in some alone time at the beach. Rockin’ a flirty bob, and a sheer cover up over a black bikini, Bey seductively moves through the sand and water, and also gets up close and personal with her man.

Watch the steamy Hype Williams-directed clip below:

Today also brought the debut of the video for “XO.” In it, Bey sets off on an exciting day at New York’s Coney Island. She rides a rollercoaster with her stylist Ty Hunter, plays games, dances with the crowd, and more. Models Jessica White and Jourdan Dunn make appearances in fun clip.