Beyoncé Brings Out First Lady Michelle Obama & Performs “Drunk In Love” With Ed Sheeran At Global Citizen Fest + Jay Z & Blue Ivy Spotted In Crowd

Posted on by

beyonce-and-michelle-obama-global-citizen-festival-01-christal_rock

Beyoncé rock’d the stage at New York’s Global Citizen Festival in Manhattan’s Central Park over the weekend, and in addition to her electrifying performance, she also welcomed First Lady Michelle Obama to the stage to announce the #62MillionGirls campaign.

“I’d like for you all to give it up… for the first lady,” Bey said, before running over to greet the FLOTUS with a warm embrace.

beyonce-global-citizen-festival-christal_rock

The “Partition” singer dominated the stage, performing several of her hits including, “Crazy in Love,” “XO,” and “7/11.” She was also joined by Ed Sheeran, to collaborate on an acoustic version of “Drunk in Love,” and rock’d out to her collabo with Nicki Minaj, “Feeling Myself,” and Future‘s “F*ck Up Some Commas.”

Spotted in the crowd watching on, were her husband, Jay Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy. Blue wore gold and black headphones while sitting on her dad’s shoulders, and waved to fans in the crowd, causing excitement.

Catch a few clips from the festival – including Queen Bey’s performances, her introducing Mrs. Obama, and Blue in the crowd with her dad – below..

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Photos: Beyonce.com

You May Also Like

Beyoncé, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Take Paris
Missy Elliott Joins Michelle Obama & James Corden On ‘Carpool Karaoke’
Beyoncé And Jay Z Vacation In Hawaii With Daughter Blue Ivy
Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Tina Lawson, Monica & More Attend White House Easter Egg Roll

One thought on “Beyoncé Brings Out First Lady Michelle Obama & Performs “Drunk In Love” With Ed Sheeran At Global Citizen Fest + Jay Z & Blue Ivy Spotted In Crowd

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *