Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Rock Coordinating White Dresses In Cute Instagram Snap + Solange & Alan Ferguson Take A Road Trip To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Beyoncé shared pics over the weekend of her and her daughter Blue Ivy attending an event over the weekend (reportedly a wedding). One cute snap (above) finds Bey holding Blue’s hand as they make their way between the tables. Both rock’d white dresses accented with gold, and gold shoes. The “Partition” singer posed for a selfie on her way to/from the wedding, and was also snapped amongst the crowd there.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s little sis, Solange, and her hubby Alan Ferguson set out on a road trip in celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary. The two were enjoying each other’s company so much – with The-Dream’s “Fancy” on repeat “while driving and zoningout” – that they ran out of gas.

But, that didn’t put a damper on their trip, as Solo praised her man for always being a beacon of light, optimism, and awesomeness, and says he “always turns lemons in to lemonade and even puts a lil gin in.”

With some help from an “angel” who let them use her phone and AAA – the couple was back on their way in a couple of hours.

Happy Anniversary Solange and Alan!

Read her full account of how it all played out, and also watch a clip Solange posted here:

Day 3 of hubby and i’s anniversary road trip to a place very special to us.

Someone got really intense while talking about how much she loves “Fancy” by @thekingdream and listened to it about 5 times in a row while driving and zoning out.

Someone looked up and saw the gas light was on and no gas station in sight for an hour.

Someone felt the car slowing down to a stop and made us run out of gas.

Someone noticed there was no phone service.

But someone has a lovely partner who reminded her the aux chord still worked, so while we waited on the side of the road two hours for help, we watched a movie on the computer and cozied up. Moral of the story is: @thekingdream you f*cked up our road trip, lolololol (I kiiiiid) But made it so special because I’m so lucky my best friend/ love is alwaaays a beacon of light, optimism, and awesomeness (when I’m usually b*tchy, and dramatic as hell in a crisis, lol) and always turns lemons in to lemonade and even puts a lil gin in it

Oh yeah and bless to the angel who let us use her phone, and triple AAA you f*cking rock!

