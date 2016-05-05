Beyoncé Adds Additional Dates To ‘Formation’ World Tour

Beyoncé‘s Formation world tour has gotten an additional seven shows added to its North American leg. The new concerts, as well as the the postponed May 5th Nashville show (now on Oct. 2), will follow the tour’s European leg.

According to Billboard, Formation is shaping up to be one of the biggest tours of 2016, and appears is headed toward a total Boxscore that will top an estimated $200 million. A figure close to her Mrs. Carter World Tour of 2013-2014m which grossed $212 million from attendance of nearly 2 million at126 shows.

Her joint On The Run tour with her husband, Jay Z, followed grossing $96 million, from 832,769 tickets sold to just 19 shows in North America.

Tickets for the performances, which include a second show in Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia, go on sale May 13th.

See the new stops below..

Newly Added Dates:

Sept. 7: E. Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium)

Sept. 14: Los Angeles, CA (Dodger Stadium)

Sept. 17: Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

Sept. 22: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 24: New Orleans, LA (Mercedes Benz Superdome)

Sept. 26: Atlanta, GA (Georgia Dome)

Sept. 29: Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Oct. 2: Nashville (Nissan Stadium) — rescheduled from May 5

Photo: Beyoncé.com