Benzino And Althea Heart Welcome A Baby Boy

benzino-and-althea-welcome-baby-boy-01-christal_rock

Benzino and Althea Heart have welcomed their baby boy. The couple posted a few snaps of their newborn on social media to share the news. “I love you. 11.10.15 #zino#Babyzino” Althea captioned an adorable photo of his legs and feet, while Benzino wrote, Thank you God…..Baby Zino is here. Kid gotta helluva grip!” along with a photo of their little one holding on to his finger.

Benzino and Althea announced their pregnancy back in July, and in anticipation of his arrival, celebrated with a big baby shower in Los Angeles.

Congrats!

See pics below..

benzino-and-althea-welcome-baby-boy-02-christal_rock benzino-and-althea-welcome-baby-boy-03-christal_rock

Photos: Althea Heart/ Benzino – Instagram

