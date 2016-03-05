Bankroll Fresh Shot And Killed In Shooting At Atlanta Studio

Up and coming rapper, Bankroll Fresh, was killed in a shooting late Friday at a studio in northwest Atlanta.

According to police, the “Hot Boy” rapper, born Trentavious White, died from his injuries suffered at Street Execs Studio on Defoor Place. Authorities say they were called to the scene around 11 Friday night, where investigatiors found dozens of shell casings at the scene.

Police told FOX 5 there is no motive or suspect information at this time, and that no one else was injured.

2 Chainz tweeted his disbelief after getting word of the ATL rapper’s death. “Man I’m a fan of Bru and always will be, I’m in shock at the moment!!” he said. “Senseless deaths we just got to stop it , I’m speaking up now.”

While on Instagram, T.I. also weighed in, writing: “Daaaamn lil homie. U was a cold one. A solid stand-UP young’n…. Prayers to U & ya Fam lil Bro. RIP”

Bankroll Fresh was 28.

Rest in peace. 

Photos: Bankroll Fresh – Instagram

