Ayesha Curry Dishes On Husband Steph Curry’s First Date Latte Flop [Video]

Ayesha Curry has been on tour promoting her new cookbook, The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well. In case you missed it, last week, she stopped by The Real, where she dished on her hubby, Steph Curry, tried to trick her into thinking he made chai tea lattes from scratch.

“So, uh one of our first dates, we got chai tea lattes. Actually, on Hollywood Blvd out of all places,” she explained to the co-hosts. “Kind of fancy. We like put our hands in the Marilyn Monroe and all that stuff. It was super cute.”

She continued: “So I get back home to Charlotte and he says, ‘I’m going to make you a chai tea latte.’ I’m like, ‘You know how to make them?!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I do it all the time.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ His sister walks downstairs as he’s making the [puts up air quotes.] ‘chai tea lattes’ and says, ‘Why do you have the container with the dog food in it?’ [I] look inside, there’s two coffee shop cups.”

“Wait, so that’s really crafty,” said Jeannie Mae. “So he went and got chai tea lattes and pretended like he was making them.”

“Yes, and his sister outed him,” Ayesha replied. “It was…. It was incredible… I stayed, I stayed with him.”

The 27-year-old blogger and chef has been meeting and greeting with fans as she makes her promotional stops. Get a look at some of her fab style choices on the road, here, and tune in to her The Real sit-down, below..





Photos: Trae Patton/Warner Bros. Television