August Alsina Wakes Up From 3-Day Coma [Photo]

August Alsina has revealed that he was in a 3-day coma. This past Monday, the 22-year-old singer was hospitalized after collapsing during a concert. He suffered several seizures after he collapsed, and was being treated ICU in a New York City hospital.

Earlier today, he posted the above pic of himself lying in a hospital bed, accompanied by the following message:

This is a bit graphic but i wanted to share this w/ every follower of mine. iWoke up out of a 3 day coma… &This guy @banggang_moneyteam right here never once left my side. What I’m tryna say is cherish the ones in life who cherish you & take good care of yourself. Your life can be gone in a split second’. I’m recovering well and thankyou for all of your prayers & concerns. -Yung

August’s rep says that doctors did not find any drugs other than marijuana in his system. The fainting is believed to have been brought on by exhaustion and dehydration.

Continued prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery for August.