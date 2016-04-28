August Alsina Vacays In Hawaii With Jada Pinkett Smith & Willow

August Alsina joined Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter WIllow while vacaying in Hawaii. The “Why I Do It” singer has been spending quite a bit of time with the Smith family, since opening up about how his fame has caused tension between him and his family.

August shared photos to Instagram of himself on the beach, along with Jada, Willow and Willow’s rumored boyfriend. “Ma’ x Yung x Baby Sis x Ty,” he wrote. “Familia’! Nothing but L O V E here.”

He also recently shared a selfie of him and Will Smith, calling him the “master teacher.” He added: “Last nights Topic: Life Lessons, Love & Being STRONG Men.

While on their tropical getaway, Willow has been spotted surfing and they were all snapped out and about, soaking up the sun.

Catch a couple more photos below..

Photos: August Alsina/ Willow Smith – Instagram