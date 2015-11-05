August Alsina Reveals ‘This Thing Called Life’ Cover Art & Release Date + He Unloads A New Trailer

August Alsina unloads a new trailer for his album, This Thing Called Life, and also reveals the cover art and release date.

According to the New Orleans crooner, his album will arrive on December 11. In the accompanying trailer, directed by August and Payne Lindsey, he tosses and turns in the bed while his mind races with so many thoughts. “I gotta do more. Money changed everything,” he says. He’s also seen at the bathroom sink with bottles of prescription drugs – one is open with pills that have fallen on the counter.

His latest single, the emotional “Song Cry,” is available on iTunes now.. and look for This Thing Called Life in stores 12.11.15.