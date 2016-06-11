Angela Simmons Shares First Ultrasound Pic, Announces She’s Having A Baby Boy

Angela Simmons will soon be mommy to a baby boy, the Growing up Hip Hop star shared on Instagram.
Along with an ultrasound image (below), Angela revealed her baby’s gender, writing: “I can’t wait to kiss your little toes baby boy #itsaboy #MamasLittleBoy”
Two weeks ago, the reality star and entrepreneur confirmed that she and her fiancé, Sutton Sean Tennyson, were expecting their first child; posting a snapshot of her baby bump, saying that starting a family was something that she could have only dreamed of.
Congrats!
Photo: Angela Simmons – Instagram
