Angela Simmons Launches ‘Bikini’ For Indique Hair

After seeing much success with Pastry shoe brand, which she launched with sister Vannessa, Angela Simmons is expanding her business portfolio to include a new line of hair extensions.
According to reps for Indique Hair, this is a pioneering line of extensions that has never been manufactured before.
“This partnership seemed natural, much like the naming of Bikini. A Bikini is the staple piece during the hot summer months or while on vacation, and the name perfectly describes the beachy texture of my first hair-line,” Angela shared.
Want to be one of the first to try it out? Angela’s ‘Bikini’ line is set to hit stores June 21st.
Pingback: Vanessa Simmons Celebrates 29th Birthday With Sister Angela | Christal Rock.com
Your mode of telling the whole thing in this piece of writing is
truly pleasant, every one be able to simply know it, Thanks
a lot.