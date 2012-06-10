Angela Simmons Launches ‘Bikini’ For Indique Hair

After seeing much success with Pastry shoe brand, which she launched with sister Vannessa, Angela Simmons is expanding her business portfolio to include a new line of hair extensions.

According to reps for Indique Hair, this is a pioneering line of extensions that has never been manufactured before.

“This partnership seemed natural, much like the naming of Bikini. A Bikini is the staple piece during the hot summer months or while on vacation, and the name perfectly describes the beachy texture of my first hair-line,” Angela shared.

Want to be one of the first to try it out? Angela’s ‘Bikini’ line is set to hit stores June 21st.