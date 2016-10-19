Angela Simmons And Fiancé Sutton Tennyson Introduce Son Sutton Joseph [Photos + Video]

Angela Simmons and her fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, are showing off their adorable baby boy, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, in a new shoot with People – and Angela also shared a super cute pic of little Sutton sleeping on Instagram.

The photos were shot inside the nursery – which Angela says they thought they had an extra month to get together, but she gave birth early on Sept. 22. Though it is now finished, she admits that her baby boy isn’t sleeping in the crib much.

“He is a hungry boy,” she says. “He’s up every few hours wanting to eat. It doesn’t leave a lot of time to close my eyes. But it’s all worth it.”

She says she’s been receiving support from her family — particularly her fiancé. “He’s been so helpful, doing middle-of-the-night diaper changes and everything,” she says.

As for the diaper changes, she admits that it’s sometimes a challenge as baby Sutton doesn’t care much for the process of being changed.

“He hates being dirty but never wants to be naked,” she explains. “We try and get the new diaper on him as quickly as possible to calm him down.”

On motherhood, she adds: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom. So I’m loving every minute of it.”

Get a look at a behind-the-scenes clip from their People shoot, and a glimpse at their nursery, below..

A video posted by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:47am PDT





Photos: People/ Chris Veith Photography