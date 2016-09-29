Angela Simmons & Fiancé Welcome A Baby Boy

Angela Simmons has given birth to her first child, a baby, with her fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. The Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to announce the news, posting an adorable snap of her and her newborn son in bed.

She captioned the pic: “The best part of life has just begun.. #Motherhood #ImSoInLove.”

The entrepreneur, fashion maven and reality star announced her pregnancy back in May, saying that she and her fiancé were overjoyed and super excited. “Starting a family was something that I could have only dreamed of,” she added.

Days ago, she celebrated her little one’s impending arrival with a baby shower at The Sugar Factory.

Congrats to the couple!

Photo: Angela Simmons – Instagram