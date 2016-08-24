Amber Rose To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 23 [Report]

Amber Rose will be hitting the ballroom floor on the upcoming Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. According to E! News, multiple sources have confirmed that the talk show host, model and actress has signed on to the reality competition.

Olympic gold medalist girl Simone Biles was also reached out to on joining the cast, however, she told E! News last week that she felt that the show’s schedule this season would conflict with her gymnastics tour obligations.

“I would love to do Dancing with the Stars, but so far we have a three month tour after this Olympics,” she explained. “I’m not sure if I’ll have time.”

Although ABC does not comment on casting decisions for the competition, the full lineup will be revealed in an official announcement on Good Morning America on Aug. 30.

Amber signing on with “DWTS” is just one of her latest big moves. This week, she announced that she’s launching her own management company, MUVA Management — “a company built to help other women find success in the entertainment industry,” she wrote on Instagram. “The world is big enough for all of us!”

Photo: Amber Rose – Instagram