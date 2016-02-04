Amber Rose Supports Ex Wiz Khalifa At His Album Listening Party

Amber Rose showed her ex, Wiz Khalifa, support last night; hitting up the listening party for his new Khalifa album at 63 Gansevoort Street in New York City.

Amber posted the above photo to Instagram of her and Wiz enjoying themselves, captioned: “Supporting Sebastian’s Dad at his #Khalifa Album Listening Party.”

“Wiz and Amber were very cozy the entire night,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “He sat down in his VIP section for most of the party, and Amber sat in between his legs with her arms wrapped around him. They were whispering in each other’s ears a lot.”

Wiz and Amber were involved in a Twitter feud with Kanye West that started last week, but they were all able to bury the hatchet. Amber even met up with Kim and the duo snapped a selfie.

Photo: Amber Rose – Instagram