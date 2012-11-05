Amber Rose Shows Off Her Darker Hair At The Beach

Amber Rose hit the beach showing off her new look. The mommy-to-be has ditched the blonde and opted for darker hair. She looked cute as she soaked up the sun in her denim printed dress. Amber posted the pic below to Twitter in which she took a minute to write ‘AMB loves CAM’ in the sand.



While celebrating her 29th birthday a couple of weeks ago, she shared the news that she and her fiancée Wiz Khalifa are having a boy.