Amber Rose Shows Off Her Darker Hair At The Beach

Posted on by

Amber Rose hit the beach showing off her new look. The mommy-to-be has ditched the blonde and opted for darker hair. She looked cute as she soaked up the sun in her denim printed dress. Amber posted the pic below to Twitter in which she took a minute to write ‘AMB loves CAM’ in the sand.


While celebrating her 29th birthday a couple of weeks ago, she shared the news that she and her fiancée Wiz Khalifa are having a boy.

You May Also Like

Amber Rose Celebrates 30th Birthday With Wiz Khalifa & Sebastian At The Beach
Amber Rose Chills Poolside; Rocks Darker Hair
Amber Rose To Make $8 Million From Meet-And-Greet World Tour
Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Feud On Twitter Over Amber’s Threesome Story

One thought on “Amber Rose Shows Off Her Darker Hair At The Beach

  1. I like the valuable info you provide on your articles. I’ll bookmark your
    weblog and take a look at again here frequently. I’m reasonably certain I will learn plenty of new stuff proper right
    here! Good luck for the following!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *