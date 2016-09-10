Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Feud On Twitter Over Amber’s Threesome Story

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa got into a Twitter feud after Amber opened up about her experience with a threesome, which she says was horrible, and added that she would call up her baby daddy for a better time.

“Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love ,” Wiz tweeted in response. “If I were to say “I f—ed two bitches last week and it was wack. I think Ima just call my baby’s mom” Would you feel flattered?”

Then added:

Amber later addressed Wiz’ comments, telling him she’s “getting publicly Slut shamed…..Again. For the same things he does all the time.”

Prior to their Twitter spat, Amber posted a video to Snapchat of her lounging in bed with Wiz and their son, Sebastian, sending fans a good morning message.

Photo: Jezebel/ Amber Rose Snapchat

