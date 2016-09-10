Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Feud On Twitter Over Amber’s Threesome Story

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa got into a Twitter feud after Amber opened up about her experience with a threesome, which she says was horrible, and added that she would call up her baby daddy for a better time.

“Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love ,” Wiz tweeted in response. “If I were to say “I f—ed two bitches last week and it was wack. I think Ima just call my baby’s mom” Would you feel flattered?”

Then added:

Don’t let fame and illusions fool you. Have an awesome day. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 9, 2016

Amber later addressed Wiz’ comments, telling him she’s “getting publicly Slut shamed…..Again. For the same things he does all the time.”

I’m getting publicly Slut shamed…Again. For the same things he does all the time…..Great. #GimmieMyWatchBack Lol #PettyAF still ❤️u tho — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) September 9, 2016

Prior to their Twitter spat, Amber posted a video to Snapchat of her lounging in bed with Wiz and their son, Sebastian, sending fans a good morning message.

Photo: Jezebel/ Amber Rose Snapchat