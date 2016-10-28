‘Almost Christmas’ Premiere Hits Atlanta With Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique, Keri Hilson, Tyrese, Usher & More In Attendance

Gabrielle Union, Mo’Nique and Keri Hilson rock’d the red carpet at the Atlanta premiere for Almost Christmas, held Wednesday night at Regal Atlantic Station.

In addition to movie’s cast, director David E. Talbert and producer, Will Packer, were in attendance and there were several other celebs in attendance, including Tyrese and Usher.

A photo posted by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

In Almost Christmas – “A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle.”

Joining Gabby, Mo’Nique and Keri on screen is Kimberly Elise, Nicole Ari Parker, Jessie Usher, Danny Glover, Omar Epps, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco and DC Young Fly.

Happy Birthday to Gabby! She celebrates her 44th birthday tomorrow (Oct. 29th), and was treated to a cake at the premiere.

The highly anticipated holiday film hits the big screen in two weeks, on Friday, Nov. 11th!

Catch a couple more pics, and a clip Tyrese shared from the event, below. Plus, in case you missed it, watch the movie’s trailer here .

A photo posted by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:22pm PDT

A photo posted by davidetalbert (@davidetalbert) on Oct 26, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT