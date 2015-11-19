Alicia Keys To Make Her Debut As Skye Summers On ‘Empire’

If you tuned in to Empire last night, you may have already gotten a sneak peek at Alicia Keys in character on the show – but, just in case you missed the preview of next week’s episode, you can get a glance at her here.

The “Girl on Fire” songstress will be playing a purple-haired beauty, Skye Summers, and in a photo she shared with fans, she’s seen sitting in a director’s chair with her name printed on the back. “Allow me to introduce you to Skye Summers…” she wrote. “Tune in 1 week from today, 11/25! #Empire.”

While Alicia is set to take to the TV screen next week, Vivica Fox made her first appearance on last night’s episode, as Cookie’s sister.

Catch Empire next Wednesday at 8/9c on FOX, to see Skye Summers in action.

Photo: Alicia Keys – Instagram

