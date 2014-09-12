Alicia Keys Throws A “Coming To America” Themed Birthday Bash For Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz took a seat on a throne at his huge Coming to America themed birthday bash thrown by his wife Alicia Keys. The couple was surrounding by family and a host of their celeb friends while celebrating Swizz’ 36th birthday at Capitale NYC last night.

Alicia glowed in a long white flowing gown that showed off her blossoming baby bump, while her hubby rock’d all black. “My wife is awesome thx my love for the best Bday party everrrrrrrrrerr,” wrote the man of the hour.

La La and Carmelo Anthony, DMX, and Swizz’ ex-wife Mashonda were all spotted in attendance.

Catch more pics, and a couple of clips from the bash below..









Photos: Instagram