Alicia Keys Talks Her New Album As She Covers EBONY’s September 2016 Issue

Alicia Keys poses for the cover of EBONY magazine’s September 2016 issue. Between putting the finishes touches on her sixth studio album – expected to release this fall – the songstress is also appearing as a judge on Season 11 of The Voice.

Four years have passed since the release of her Girl on Fire album, and in her cover story, Alicia explains that while she initially planned on transitioning from “GoF” to her next LP – it was delayed after she and her husband, Swizz Beatz, found out they were expecting their son Genesis. “It’s a blessing because he gave me the opportunity to step back and see things with fresh eyes,” she says.

Catch an excerpt from EBONY below..

It’s been four years since my last project, and it wasn’t like ‘Oh, I’m just going to chill, then I’mma pop off.’ I’m a touring artist, so after the release of Girl on Fire in 2012, I did the promo and toured around for that album. That was about a two-year process. When I returned from being on the road, I was all fired up. I was excited to be in the studio, and the music was flowing. It was like, Vroom, vroom, bang, bang, bang; like lightning! It felt like the best music I’d ever created. The sound was totally alive and outrageous, then somewhere in the middle of it all, we were like, ‘Uh, oh; we’re pregnant.’ My team and I were just about to put out a record, and everything got put on hold. So yes, life happened, and it’s beautiful. My younger son, Genesis, [now 21 months old] is just the sweetest little chubby butt in the world. It’s a blessing because he gave me the opportunity to step back and see things with fresh eyes. Now, I think I’ve created something timeless, music that could come out today or 30 years from now. It will remain powerful,” gushes Keys as she rummages through her oversized purse looking for a ripe peach to snack on.

