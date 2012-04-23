Chris Brown Parties In Australia, Fortune Album Delayed

Chris Brown and girlfriend Karrueche Tran have been in Australia since earlier this month.

While “down under” for performances at Supafest 2012, Chris partied at Baroq House in Melbourne, Australia Saturday night sans Karrueche. Although the women in the house were more concerned about Chris than the party, he kept it cool enjoying his drinks and dancing with friends.

And in other Chris Brown news; he has announced that his album, Fortune, will not be available until July 3rd.

 

