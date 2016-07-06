50 Cent Out Of Bankruptcy After Judge Signs Off On Deal

50-cent-out-of-bankruptcy-christal_rock

50 Cent is out of bankruptcy, after the judge signed off on a deal that officially ends his case. TMZ reports that the rapper will pay out the sum of $23 million to his creditors over the next 5 years – $17 million to Sleek Audio and $6 million to Lastonia Leviston.

50’s attorney tells TMZ, “Mr. Jackson is pleased that the Bankruptcy Court approved his plan of reorganization today, less than one year after filing for chapter 11 to reorganize his financial affairs.” Then goes on to say, “Mr. Jackson appreciates the fresh start this process provides.”

“Oh now I remember where I put that Money. LMAO,” 50 wrote as he shared a screenshot of TMZ’s headline about his case.

The $23 million offer was presented in April, and was just approved by the judge.

Photo: 50 Cent – Instagram

?oh now I remember where I put that Money. LMAO #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO

A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

