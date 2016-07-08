5 Officers Killed, 7 Injured In Dallas At Peaceful Protest

Four Dallas police officers are dead and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer, after police say two snipers ambushed and opened fire on law enforcement Thursday night, at the end of a peaceful protest against the recent police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile.

Seven officers and two civilians were also injured in the shootings – all are expected to recover. One of the injured civilians was identified as Shetamia Taylor, who was shot while shielding her children from the gunfire – her sister told NBC 5.

“This is a terrible blow to the city of Dallas. This is a terrible blow to the United States of America,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told NBC’s Today show Friday morning.

According to NBC DFW, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said Friday officers cornered a shooting suspect, later identified as Micah X. Johnson of Mesquite, and tried negotiating with him several hours before talks broke down. Johnson told police he was upset by recent police shootings and “wanted to kill white people.”

After gunfire was exchanged, officers attached explosives to a bomb robot and detonated them near Johnson, killing him.

Brown said other options to end the standoff would have exposed more officers to danger, and also said before the standoff ended, Johnson told a hostage negotiator he was upset about recent shootings involving police officers and that he specifically wanted to kill white police officers. He disclosed that he was not affiliated with any group, carried out the act alone and said police would eventually find the IEDs he claimed to have placed around the city.

One suspicious package was found when police swept the area where the standoff took place, but no explosives were found.

Police said earlier in the evening three other suspects were in custody in connection with the shooting, however, Brown and Rawlings said Friday morning they didn’t want to compromise the ongoing investigation by elaborating on who was in custody.

