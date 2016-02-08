Beyoncé Rocks ‘Formation’ During The Super Bowl Halftime Show, Joins Coldplay & Bruno Mars

After setting the ‘net on fire with her new song and video, “Formation,” Beyoncé took to the field at Super Bowl last night with an epic performance of the track, and also rock’d out with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

Beyoncé suited up in a black bodysuit designed by Ashton Michael, DSquared2 designed jacket and harness and Christian Louboutin booties. Marni Senofonte, who styled Bey for her performance, tells ESSENCE she wanted to pay homage to Michael Jackson – who performed at the Super Bowl in January of 1993.

Her accompanying dancers rock’d wardrobes by Marni Senofonte, their harnesses were Zana Bayne and their boots were Dr. Martens.

With the fashion making a social statement, Marni says that the message Beyoncé wanted to get across in their discussions on styling, is:

It was important to her to honor the beauty of strong Black women and celebrate the unity that fuels their power. One of the best examples of that is the image of the female Black Panther. The women of the Black Panther Party created a sisterhood and worked right alongside their men fighting police brutality and creating community social programs. That they started here in the Bay Area, where the SuperBowl is being held this year, was not lost on her. And they made a fashion statement with natural afros, black leather jackets and black pant suits. That image of women in leadership roles; believing they are a vital part of the struggle is undeniably provocative and served as reference and reality.

And, on what she would say to people who will say the performance is controversial: “I’d say this is a celebration,” Marni explains. “A celebration of culture and a celebration of history.”

Coldplay performed “Viva La Vida” and “Paradise” – while Bruno Mars hit the stage with his hooligans to sing his smash hit, “Uptown Funk.” There was an exchange between him and his crew, and Bey and hers, as they all united on stage.

Bey also shared a couple of photos of her hubby Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy stepping out on the field with her.

Photos: Beyonce – Instagram