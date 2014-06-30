2014 BET Awards Performances: Beyonce & Jay Z (By Video), Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Trey Songz + More

The 2014 BET Awards went down last night at L.A.’s Nokia Theatre. The big evening, hosted by Chris Rock, kicked off with an opening from Pharrell and Missy Elliott.

Nicki Minaj serenaded the crowd with “Pills N Potions,” Lil Wayne rock’d the crowd with “Krazy” and Believe Me,” plus Chris Brown performed “Loyal,” and also joined August Alsina and Trey Songz for the “I Luv This Sh-t” remix. T.I. and Iggy Azalea hit the stage together, as well and John Legend and Jhene Aiko. There were also performances from Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and Beyoncé and Jay Z made surprise appearance via footage from their “On the Run” tour, which opened last week in Miami.

See the tribute to Lionel Richie, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and all the performances below.

