2014 BET Awards Performances: Beyonce & Jay Z (By Video), Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Trey Songz + More

Posted on by

bet-awards-2014-christal_rock

The 2014 BET Awards went down last night at L.A.’s Nokia Theatre. The big evening, hosted by Chris Rock, kicked off with an opening from Pharrell and Missy Elliott.

Nicki Minaj serenaded the crowd with “Pills N Potions,” Lil Wayne rock’d the crowd with “Krazy” and Believe Me,” plus Chris Brown performed “Loyal,” and also joined August Alsina and Trey Songz for the “I Luv This Sh-t” remix. T.I. and Iggy Azalea hit the stage together, as well and John Legend and Jhene Aiko. There were also performances from Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and Beyoncé and Jay Z made surprise appearance via footage from their “On the Run” tour, which opened last week in Miami.

See the tribute to Lionel Richie, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and all the performances below.

See the complete Winners List here.

You May Also Like

Nicki Minaj, August Alsina, And Jhene Aiko Set To Rock BET Awards
Billboard Music Awards: 2013 Performances & Full List Of Winners
Watch: 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards Performances
Solange Scores Her First No. 1 Album With ‘A Seat At The Table’

2 thoughts on “2014 BET Awards Performances: Beyonce & Jay Z (By Video), Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Trey Songz + More

  1. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
    Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such information much.
    I was looking for this particular information for
    a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *