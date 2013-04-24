Will & Jaden Smith Attend “After Earth” Photocall In Cancun

Will Smith and his son Jaden will soon be hitting the big screen in the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan sci-fi movie, After Earth. In promoting the film, the father-son duo attended the After Earth photocall at The 5th Annual Summer Of Sony at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, in Cancun, Mexico on Tuesday.

In case you missed it, here’s the synopsis:

A crash landing leaves teenager Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) and his legendary father Cypher (Will Smith) stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after cataclysmic events forced humanity’s escape. With Cypher critically injured, Kitai must embark on a perilous journey to signal for help, facing uncharted terrain, evolved animal species that now rule the planet, and an unstoppable alien creature that escaped during the crash. Father and son must learn to work together and trust one another if they want any chance of returning home.

Originally set to release on June 7, After Earth has been shifted to an earlier premiere date; now scheduled to hit theaters May 31.

More pics, and the movie’s trailer below..

jaden-and-will-smith-promote-after-earth-03-christal_rock

jaden-and-will-smith-promote-after-earth-02-christal_rock

jaden-and-will-smith-promote-after-earth-christal_rock

